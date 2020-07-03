Iron Man VR Launch Day Livestream: Watch Us Suit Up On PSVR!

For today’s livestream we’re diving into Iron Man VR, the newly released PSVR-exclusive superhero action game from Camouflaj and Sony. If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Our review went live for Iron Man VR yesterday and I called it “an absolute triumph” of a VR game. It takes a while to get used to the controls and everything, but once you do, it’s absolutely liberating to lift off as Tony Stark in the iconic armor and take to the skies. There are lots of weapons to pick from and it packs a satisfying 8-hour campaign.

The stream is planned to start at about 11:00 AM PT and will last for around two hours. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be donning the suit in a fresh game, starting from scratch. By this time next week I hope to have completed my second complete playthrough from start to finish, live, on our channel! Jamie and/or Zeena will likely join to hang out and help out with chat.

You can see the full Iron Man VR stream embedded via YouTube right here down below once it’s up:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely.