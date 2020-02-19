Ironlights Livestream: Epic VR Multiplayer Melee Dueling

For today’s livestream we’re trying out the upcoming 1v1 multiplayer VR melee dueling game from E McNeill, Ironlights! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

I’ve been eager to get my hands on Ironlights in its pre-release state, the latest VR game from industry veteran E McNeill ever since it was first announced. We’ve already published some early hands-on impressions, complete with versus gameplay footage, but I haven’t tried it out until today for myself.

Essentially the premise here is that it’s a 1v1 VR dueling game. There are some NPC enemies to fight and train against, but the core of the experience is the competitive multiplayer. What makes things feel especially clever is that, to balance and maintain intensity, combat is split between attacking and defending in slow-motion. It’s pretty rad. After a successful Kickstarter the game is due to release on Quest and PC VR headsets later this year.

The stream is planned to start at about 1:30PM PT and will last for about an hour or so. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be facing off against Ian Hamilton live. Harry might join us as well via Discord to help out with chat. You can see the full stream embedded via YouTube right here down below once it’s up:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjK9rmPQLtY

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely.