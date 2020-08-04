Karnage Chronicles Co-Op PC VR Dungeon Crawler RPG: Giveaway Livestream!

For today’s livestream we’re playing the co-op dungeon crawler RPG, Karnage Chronicles! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Karnage Chronicles has been in Early Access for years but is now finally fully released. Today, Jamie will be joining me in VR as we embark on our quest together to slay monsters and uncover valuable loot in this co-op VR dungeon crawler RPG.

We’re also giving out four Karnage Chronicles Steam keys during the stream so you’re not gonna want to miss it!

Our Karnage Chronicles livestream is planned to start at about 9:30 AM PT and will last for around an hour or so, give or take, depending partially on how well-behaved my small toddler child will be while left alone. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll likely be streaming from my Oculus Rift S. Zeena will also be there on webcam and audio to help with chat.

Check out the Karnage Chronicles stream embedded right here and down below once live:

