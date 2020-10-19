LIVESTREAM: Playing All Of The Exorcist VR On Oculus Quest 2

For today’s livestream we’re doing a full playthrough of The Exorcist: Legion VR on Oculus Quest 2! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Now that we’ve gotten through launch week for the Oculus Quest 2, in which we streamed a bunch of enhanced Quest games, showcased SideQuest wireless PC VR streaming, talked about it all in our virtual studio, and even spotlighted every zombie game on the Quest store, we can get back to focusing on specific games per stream. And today, that’s The Exorcist: Legion VR. David’s streamed it before several years ago on HTC Vive, but now he can play it wirelessly on a standalone device.

We’re going live with our Exorcist VR playthrough livestream at about 1:20 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or two, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 via Chromecast and with colleagues in Discord chat to help with questions.

Livestream: The Exorcist VR Full Playthrough On Oculus Quest

Check out the stream here or embedded down below:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!