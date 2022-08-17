Logitech Chorus Announced: $100 Index-Like Speakers For Quest 2

Logitech Chorus brings near off-ear speakers to Quest 2 for $100.

Quest 2’s built in strap-pipe audio keeps the headset portable and relatively affordable, but the audio quality and loudness leaves a lot to be desired. Logitech has offered earphones and headphones for Quest 2 since the headset’s launch almost two years ago, each having a short cable for practicality. The G333 earphones have to be awkwardly wired from the audio port to the left ear with the dangling cords getting in the way, and the G Pro headphones are a hassle to pull over your head on top of the Quest. Both also completely cut you off from the real world.

Chorus is instead near off-ear speakers, a concept first brought to VR by Valve’s Index. It attaches to the Quest 2’s strap arms, with each side connected by a cable that threads through the headset’s top strap to become almost invisible. It connects via USB-C, and has its own USB-C passthrough port so you can still charge the headset – but this doesn’t support Link.

Rotating the speakers back 90 degrees automatically mutes them, letting you quickly talk to other people in the room without changing the volume or taking the headset off.

Chorus uses “custom tuned” 47.4mm×20.3mm Balanced Mode Radiators (BMRs) which Logitech claims provide “a huge sound stage” of “clear, natural sound”. The company is sending us a unit which we plan to review to test these claims.