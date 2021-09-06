MechWarrior 5 VR Mod Now Available In Beta

A few weeks back we reported on the reveal of a MechWarrior 5 VR mod that promised to let you experience mech combat inside a headset.

Now you can try it for yourself.

Creator KITT just uploaded the mod, called VRWarrior, to Nexus Mods, enabling support for both SteamVR and Oculus headsets. You will, of course, need to own the actual game to get it up and running, but there are extensive instructions for those that own it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Windows Store. Check out a trailer from ragesaq below.

MechWarrior 5 VR Mod Trailer

There are a few things to note. Firstly, the mod is still in beta and is missing some of the teased features, like letting you explore the hangar and other areas in VR. You also need to play with an existing control setup, as you can’t use VR motion controllers.

Elsewhere in the VR mod scene, we’re also patiently awaiting the arrival of a Resident Evil 2 and 3 VR mod that brings both games into first-person. While the install base for VR headsets remains fairly low compared to traditional consoles, mods like these are some of the only ways to experience big-budget games in VR.

Are you going to be diving into the MechWarrior 5 VR mod? Have you already given it a spin? Let us know in the comments below.