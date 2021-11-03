Niantic Hosting Lightship AR Dev Kit Launch Event On Nov. 8

Niantic, the technology company behind Pokemon Go, is set to launch its Lightship AR developer kit on November 8.

There’s a registration page for the “Niantic Lightship Virtual Global Launch” event which kicks off at 10 am on Monday, November 8, but there aren’t too many details yet as to what’s going to be announced other than an early look at what’s been made on the platform during a private testing period.

Niantic previously partnered with Qualcomm and earlier this year teased what looks like AR glasses, but there’s no word whether hardware details will be shared on Monday. Last month, Niantic acquired a company to help build out the Lightship software development kit which is meant to help other developers build augmented reality apps powered by the same technology as Pokemon Go. As the company transitions into a platform, Niantic itself is also launching new games powered by the technology but also shutting down others.

Here’s the announced lineup of speakers and the subjects they’ll cover: