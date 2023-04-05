No Man’s Sky Interceptor Update Adds New Corruption Mechanics

Hello Games launched the Interceptor update for No Man’s Sky across all platforms today, featuring major new mechanics for the planetary exploration game.

No Man’s Sky’s continues to layer on new features into the cross-platform title years on from its VR release in 2019. The latest “Interceptor” update focuses on a new “corruption” throughout the universe bringing with it major changes, alongside new “huge Sentinel Capital ships” to engage with in space combat.

The new update also includes new wrist interface controls for VR, allowing you to reposition the menus to any part of your hand. The patch notes also lists “significant improvement to image quality” on PSVR 2. We noted in our recent review that the game isn’t the most visually stunning experience on Sony’s new headset, but nonetheless a step-up from the offering on the original PSVR system. Hopefully the changes in the Interceptor update bump up the render resolution and resolve some of the blurriness that was present in the PSVR 2 release at launch.

No Man’s Sky remains one of VR’s best games and you can find the full patch notes for No Man’s Sky version 4.2 are available here, with some highlights noted here: