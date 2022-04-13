No Man’s Sky Update Lets You Become An Outlaw

It’s been a few months, which means it must be time for another No Man’s Sky update.

This time around developer Hello Games is introducing the Outlaws Update, with a focus on shady dealings and space pirates. You’ll now find Outlaw systems that are much more hostile than other areas in the game. Should you so choose, you’ll have the option to go on missions set by pirates, smuggle illegal goods across the galaxy and slip past the authorities.

With so much focus on space-based action, Hello Games is also making some key changes to ships and flight. Space combat has been overhauled to be more responsive, with new visual effects from weapons and shields being added to enemy ships. Weapons now have secondary effects and you’ll also be able to fight within a planet’s atmosphere.

But that’s not all; you can now assign wingmen to form a squadron, and there’s also a new solar starship type, which is the first to be added to the game since the living ships update from a few years ago.

As you can see in the trailer above, there’s also new cosmetic items like capes that come with new cloth simulation physics, so you can feel like a superhero as you smuggle goods.

As always, you can expect all of this content to work in the VR version of the game too. At this point, No Man’s Sky must surely be the biggest VR title out there? That makes us all the more hopeful for a PSVR 2 version when the headset launches later down the line.