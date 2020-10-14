LIVESTREAM: Oculus Quest 2 PC VR Gameplay With Virtual Desktop At 90 Hz

For today’s livestream we’re playing a bunch of PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2, showing off what’s possible with Virtual Desktop and SideQuest! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

This week Facebook released Oculus Quest 2!

We’re going live with a variety gameplay livestream showing off some of the PC VR games you can play if you wirelessly connect the Oculus Quest 2 to a VR-ready PC. We’ve got Half-Life: Alyx, No Man’s Sky, and Skyrim all ready to go in VR alongside a number of other titles you could add to your Quest experience. You can of course also connect Quest to a PC with a USB 2 or newer cable for an Oculus Link wired connection, but be sure to tune in and we’ll have a full explanation and be able to answer questions about the differences between Virtual Desktop and Oculus Link.

Our Oculus Quest 2 gameplay livestream is planned to start at about 12:45 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or two, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 via Chomecast and with colleagues in Discord chat to help with questions.

Oculus Quest 2 Q&A And PC VR Gameplay Livestream

In case you missed our native gameplay stream casting for more than two hours different games played completely standalone on Oculus Quest 2, you can watch that right here:

