Oculus Quest VR Horror Livestream: Layers Of Fear, Affected, And More!

For today’s livestream we’re diving into Layers of Fear VR on Oculus Quest, which just released, as well as checking out some other VR horror titles on the standalone headset like Affected: The Manor. If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Now that Layers of Fear VR is out on Oculus Quest we figured it would be a good time to dive in for good ol’ quality summer scares. In addition to this newly adapted horror adventure we’ve also got a new update for Affected: The Manor, plus Five Nights at Freddy’s VR next week, and a slew of existing games like Dreadhalls, Face Your Fears 2, and The Exorcist VR

The VR horror stream is planned to start at about 11:00 AM PT and will last for around two hours, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be streaming from the Quest wirelessly with Jamie and/or Zeena joining via audio call to hang out and help out with chat.

You can see the VR horror stream featuring Layers of Fear VR, Affected: The Manor, and more embedded via YouTube right here. Set a reminder if you’re reading this early! –

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next, VR horror or otherwise! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely.