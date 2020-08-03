Oculus Summer Sale Now Live Featuring Discounts On Rift And Quest Games

This year’s Oculus Summer Sale is now live with alluring discounts on some of the best VR games for the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest headsets. The sale lasts until August 9th at 11:59PM PT.

Notably, for Oculus Quest, there are featured Duo Packs and Daily Deals that offer great value that will get rotated frequently. For example, today only you can grab Owlchemy’s original VR classic, Job Simulator, for 30% off ($13.99) or a Duo Pack of Superhot VR and Pistol Whip for 30% off ($34.99), as well as a Duo Pack of Real VR Fishing (which just got multiplayer support) and Vacation Simulator for 32% off ($33.99).

In addition to those spotlighted games, there are more Quest VR games on sale as well. Some standouts I personally recommend as great value for the money are Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition for 33% off ($10.00), Journey of the Gods for 25% off ($22.49), Moss for 33% off ($19.99), and Apex Construct for 25% off ($14.99).

There are some big discounts for Rift too, including top-rated games like Arizona Sunshine for 60% off ($15.99), Pixel Ripped: 1989 for 50% off ($7.49), Synth Riders for 30% off ($17.49), and Creed: Rise to Glory for 33% off ($19.99).

Other highlights on Rift I’d like to personally recommend in terms of being great value for the money are Drop Dead for 33% off ($10.00), Sprint Vector for 70% off ($8.99), Seeking Dawn for 80% off ($5.99), Killing Floor: Incursion for 49% off ($10.00), and FORM for 64% off ($5.35).

Do you plan on getting anything in particular during this year’s Oculus Summer Sale? Let us know if anything stands out to you down in the comments below!