Oculus To Introduce Multiple Users Per Device Using Facebook Accounts

For all the strides the Oculus Quest has made in making VR more accessible, it still has some major issues, least of which is not the lack of multiple user accounts per device. At the moment, the Oculus Quest is limited to a single connected Oculus account.

Last year near the launch of the Quest, Facebook explained that they were “exploring” multi-account support, but that was the last we’d heard of it until yesterday. In the blog post announcing the upcoming requirement for a Facebook account to be attached to your Oculus account, Facebook also revealed plans for multi-user support.

The blog post reads:

“And we plan to introduce the ability for multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account, so people can easily share their headset with friends or family while keeping their information separate.”

While certainly an upgrade over the need to factory reset the entire device to login as someone else, requiring Facebook accounts to do so opens up the can of worms surrounding the response to yesterday’s news. That being said, the requirement isn’t surprising given the changing tides related to Oculus accounts no longer functioning separately.

This feature is definitely long overdue. Letting family and friends try VR for the first time always has some hurdles and explaining that they’re going to look like my avatar, see my name, or be identified as a white male named David at all times is definitely a bummer. Perhaps there will eventually be a limited ‘Guest’ user function as well, similar to how PS4s allow you to create Guest profiles without PSN IDs attached. Maybe. Hopefully.

