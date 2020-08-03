Onward Gets Arcade-Style ‘Gun Game’ Mode Early For A Limited Time

When Onward launched on Oculus Quest last week it included the base, core game modes and a greyed out ‘Social’ menu. Then late last week, Downpour Interactive turned on that playlist featuring the highly popular Gun Game mode for a limited time.

In Gun Game the rules are pretty simple: everyone starts out with the exact same weapon, typically an assault rifle, and each time they get a kill they instantly have their gun swapped to somethin else. The objective is to work your way through all of the weapons in a linear order until you get a kill with each of them, completing the round. The last few are always the most difficult, culminating in the need for a knife kill.

It’s a great, classic FPS game mode that was originally popularized in Counter-Strike and has since been adopted by various shooters across the industry, including Call of Duty. What’s interesting is that Gun Game is often associated with being a very fast-paced, sometimes silly, and always unrealistic format for gameplay. This is generally the opposite of Onward’s tone, but perhaps that’s what makes it feel like such a great breath of fresh air. Instead of worrying about teamwork and objectives it’s just an all-out free-for-all to get kills with a bunch of different weapons.

Depending on the map some weapons can be really tricky. Small maps like Cargo are tough for snipers since lining up a distance shot is tough and anything with tight corridors is a curse for whoever is on the RPG step of Gun Game since if you accidentally blow yourself up with the explosion it sets you back an entire step.

Overall Gun Game is a great change of pace for Onward and ideally I’d love to see the various Social game modes to be cycled on an ongoing basis, not intermittently. Dante Buckley, Founder of Downpour Interactive, stated in the game’s Discord server that Gun Game will be available “for 2 weeks” which means it will likely end on August 14th.

For more on Onward for Oculus Quest make sure to check out our in-depth review and watch our live gameplay session from launch day. Additionally, don’t forget to let us know what you think down in the comments below!