Open Brush Shares Footage Of Quest AR Passthrough Mode, Coming Soon

Open Brush shared footage of the upcoming AR passthrough mode, coming soon to the app on all platforms.

Tilt Brush with AR Passthrough on @MetaQuestVR!! 😱🎉✨ Yes that's right, we're putting the finishing touches to OpenXR passthrough support for Open Brush! AR Passthrough is one of the many the exciting Open Brush developments coming soon for all platforms, forever free ✨ pic.twitter.com/s77wZv03B5 — Open Brush (@openbrushapp) February 10, 2022

As you can see in the video above, the new mode will let you use Tilt Brush in your real environment in Passthrough mode, acting as a halfway point between VR and true AR.

Support will be made possible with Open Brush’s transition over to OpenXR, which the team is putting the “finishing touches” on at the moment. The video above was captured using Passthrough on Quest, but OpenBrush confirmed that the mode will be supported on other platforms as well.

OpenBrush is a free, community-developed continuation of Google’s Tilt Brush art software for VR, which Google ceased development on and made open source in early 2021. Open Brush received consistent updates since launch, driven entirely by the community, adding new features, brushes and modes to the app that go beyond the original functionality and scope of Google’s Tilt Brush release. The latest 1.0 update added snapping, grid functionality, brush jitter controls and a new lazy input feature, to name a few.

While the official and now discontinued Google version of Trust Brush remains available for $19.99 on the Oculus Store, Quest users can download Open Brush entirely for free via App Lab for Quest, with more features than you would get in the paid version. Open Brush says the app will remain free, even with all the new features planned for the future.

Will you be trying out Passthrough mode on Open Brush? Let us know what you think in the comments.