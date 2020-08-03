PSVR-Focused PlayStation State Of Play Broadcast Coming Thursday

Sony’s next State Of Play digital broadcast is coming this week, but it won’t place a huge focus on PS5.

Instead the show, which airs on Thursday, August 6th at 1pm PT, will focus on PS4 and, more importantly, PSVR games. There will apparently be a few PS5 game updates from third parties, but it isn’t really the focus of this show. The company’s anticipated console launches this holiday season.

That might be disappointing to some, but we’re excited to see what’s in store for PSVR. Off the top of our heads, there are only a few big PSVR games we can really think of on the horizon. One is the PSVR port of Star Wars: Vader Immortal, which was promised for this summer (making release information a likely candidate on Thursday). The other is the PSVR support for Star Wars: Squadrons, which would also be a good pick. Budget Cuts, After The Fall and Sniper Elite VR could also be on the cards, but we’ll have to tune in to find out.

This week’s show will be 40 minutes, so expect plenty of other updates. That said, Sony said there won’t be any new games from its first-party studios, so don’t expect to see a big new VR exclusive game being published or anything.

Elsewhere, Sony just confirmed that PS5 will support the original DualShock 4, PlayStation Move Controllers and PSVR Aim Controller for backwards compatible PSVR games.

What are you hoping to see in this week’s State of Play broadcast? Let us know in the comments below!