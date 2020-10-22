Population: One Launch Day Livestream! – Oculus Quest 2 Gameplay

For today’s livestream we’re playing Population: One in VR using an Oculus Quest 2 natively! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Today, we’re picking a drop spot in Population: One, the latest VR shooter from Big Box VR. This is a battle royale shooter, similar to Fortnite and PUBG, but now you have a wingsuit for gliding and you can climb any and every surface in the whole game. David is jumping in with Oculus Quest 2 playing the native version of the game and will be joined by Zeena on a Quest and Jamie on a Rift S.

We’re going live with our Population: One VR livestream at about 11:40 AM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 while we try and check chat every now and then to stay up to date.

Livestream: Population One VR Battle Royale On Quest 2

Check out the stream here or embedded down below:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!