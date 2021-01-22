Population: One Season 1 Coming Soon, Early Access Signs-Up Open Now

BigBox VR teased the arrival of the first season for Population: One, with sign-ups for early access open now.

Population: One launched in November 2020 and is a competitive, squad-based VR battle royale game for Oculus Quest and PC VR.

Traditionally in other battle royale games such as Fortnite, the seasons mark the introduction of new content, both in-game and as additional optional extras, such as skins and cosmetic items. Each season usually includes a new ‘battle pass’, usually as a paid add-on, which is a progression system for the season allowing players to unlock skins and items as they level up the pass while playing. In Fortnite, each competitive season has come with bigger changes to the map and dramatic in-game events.

We don’t have a huge amount of detail on what Population: One’s seasons will involve just yet. The announcement tweet does show a GIF with a Season One spray, so expect some cosmetics and other unlockable items as part of the season’s the progression system

The selection wheel on the GIF also briefly shows the outline of a knife, which could be teasing the arrival of melee weapons, like a dagger or throwing knives, as part of season 1.

BigBox VR also confirmed on Twitter that the progression system for Season One will be different to the game’s current progression system for unlocks, so you’ll be able to work on both side-by-side and your current progression won’t be affected.

For those who are interested in trying the season out ahead of time, sign-ups for early access are available now via the Population: One Discord server, where you can find the link to a Google form.

There’s no word on the exact start date for Season One or early access, but keep an eye out for more information soon. A new game patch also dropped yesterday with some general changes and fixes, which you can read about here.