Population: One Winter Event, 12 Days Of Chaos, Begins December 3

A new Winter event to celebrate the holiday season is coming to Population: One, starting on December 3.

The event is called 12 Days of Chaos and will add new bonuses in-game and change the map to a Winter-themed setting.

Developers BigBox VR shared some early details of the event with us, which it says will be Population: One’s biggest event yet with double the rewards. Players will be able to collect 100 snowflakes spread around the map and also boost points and gain rewards faster when playing with friends.

The event begins on December 3 and will run until December 14.

We also received a new screenshot showcasing some holiday season skins, pictured below, which will presumably be available to purchase through microtransactions in the game’s store.

Population: One released early last month and we labeled it the new king of VR battle royale games. It’s available on PC VR and the Quest platform with cross-play support, along with cross-buy support between Rift and Quest on the Oculus Store.

You play in teams of three players (there’s no solo mode, only squads) in a stock-standard battle royale format that follows almost all conventions of the genre. However, Population: One’s key distinctive feature is the ability to climb any structure in a Breath of the Wild-esque manner, which leads to some interesting encounters and interactions.

BigBox VR says more content is coming in December, including “continuous map updates, and additional character and gun skins.”

If you missed it, you can read our full review of Population: One for more information.