PSVR 2 vs PC VR Specs Comparison – Index, Reverb G2, Vive Pro 2

We’ve compared Sony’s newest VR headset to three of the most popular PC VR headsets out there today. How does it stack up? Find out in our PSVR 2 vs PC VR specs comparison!
A few weeks back we compared the recently-released PSVR 2 specs with those for the Quest 2 and the few bits of info we know about Project Cambria. But PSVR 2 will also face stiff competition from a range of established PC VR devices, and those that want only the graphically richest, most demanding VR experiences will be looking to make a choice in this arena (unless they’re not already streaming over Air Link, that is).
For this comparison, then, we’ve chosen three of the best-known PC VR headsets on the market today. That includes Valve’s flagship SteamVR headset, the Index, HP’s high resolution Windows MR-branded Reverb G2 and HTC’s latest PC VR powerhouse, the Vive Pro 2. We haven’t included discontinued headsets like the Oculus Rift S or devices that are aiming for the very top of the enthusiast market, like the Varjo Aero.
With that in mind, let’s get to the specs!
PSVR 2 vs PC VR Spec Comparison
|Specs
|PSVR 2
|Valve Index
|HP Reverb G2
|HTC Vive Pro 2
|Format
|Wired connection to console
|Wired connection to PC
|Wired connection to PC
|Wired connection to PC (wireless add-on available)
|Price
|TBA
|$999 full kit, $499 headset-only
|$599 full kit
|$1399 full kit, $749 headset-only
|Display Per Eye
|2000×2040
|1440 x 1600
|2160 x 2160
|2448 x 2448
|Display Type
|OLED
|LCD
|LCD
|LCD
|HDR?
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz/120Hz
|90Hz/120Hz/144Hz
|90Hz
|90Hz/120Hz
|Lens Type
|TBA
|Dual-element canted fresnel
|Dual-element canted fresnel
|Dual-element fresnel
|Lens Separation
|Adjustable (specifics TBA)
|Adjustable
|Adjustable
|Adjustable
|Tracking Type
|4 camera inside-out
|Outside-in via 2 – 4 SteamVR base stations
|4 camera inside-out
|Outside-in via 2 – 4 SteamVR base stations
|Eye Tracking?
|Yes
|No
|No (but high-end Omnicept edition does)
|No (available via add-on)
|Hand Tracking?
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Headset Vibration
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Microphone?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio
|Headphone jack
|Integrated headphones
|Integrated headphones
|Integrated headphones
|Controllers
|Bundled Sense controllers with buttons, sticks, capacitive touch sensors, haptic feedback (single actuator per unit), trigger resistance
|Optionally bundled Valve Index controllers with touch sensing for all fingers/thumbs, sticks, buttons, triggers, trackpad (Vive wand compatible also)
|Bundled Windows MR controllers with sticks, buttons, triggers, grip
|Optionally bundled Vive wands with trackpad, triggers, grips (Valve Index controllers compatible also)
And that’s our PSVR 2 vs PC VR spec comparison. Does Sony’s spec sheet interest you enough to go the PS5 route? Or are there other headsets you’re waiting on? Let us know in the comments below!