Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Graphics & Gameplay Comparison

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is an odd game. It initially released on PC last year and, in some ways, the pairing with The Wizards developer Carbon made for a perfect fit. Carbon brought its signature visual flair to the haunted world of undead combat, complete with elements of its gesture-based ranged combat system. But weak melee combat and imbalances really muddied the overall experience, resulting in a game that fell far short of its potential.

The Quest version doesn’t offer a revolution over the PC edition in terms of gameplay. In fact, enemies have been stripped back in some areas to help maintain performance. That might sound disappointing at first and, sure, it’s a shame not to be getting total feature parity across the board. But cutbacks — from what we’ve seen — are mostly assigned to the skeleton soldier encounters, which were quickly dispatched already. The more demanding battles with the Nighthaunt are still here.

But, on the visuals front, Carbon manages to keep a lot of the core experience intact. On PC Tempestfall is a ghoulish game with lots of atmospheric effects to bring the Nighthaunt to life. Many of these have been inevitably chopped away on Quest; lighting effects for spells and enemies are drastically simplified and vegetation like shrubs on the floor have been stripped back too. Overall, though, we think you’ll agree it’s still a good-looking game for the platform.

