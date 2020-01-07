Beat Saber Was PSVR’s Christmas No 1, But Only One 2019 Game Made The Charts

Surprisingly absolutely no one, Beat Saber was the best-selling PSVR game on the PlayStation Store over the Christmas period.

Beat Games’ smash hit topped the charts for both the EU and US in December. That means the best selling PSVR game for Christmas is actually owned by Facebook; the company bought Beat Games late last year surrounding the release of the game’s 360 degree modes and the Green Day music pack.

As you’d probably expect for a Christmas chart, many of PSVR’s staples fill out both top 10 lists. In the EU, Superhot came in second, Job Simulator in third and then Skyrim, Arizona Sunshine, Batman, Creed, Astro Bot, Blood & Truth and Until Dawn filled in the top 10.

For the US, Blood & Truth, Job Simulator, Superhot, Astro Bot, Until Dawn, Skyrim, Farpoint, Doom and Batman came in in that order.

There wasn’t really a big Christmas release for PSVR, so we weren’t expecting many new titles on the list. That said, it is a little disheartening that, in both lists, only one game from 2019 (Blood & Truth) appears.

Still, we’ve assembled a list of 2020 PSVR games we’re looking forward to that can hopefully provide a much needed shakeup. Yesterday, Sony announced the device had sold 5 million units since launch in 2016. This indicates some slumping hardware sales in the past year but, with PS5 on the horizon, that’s hardly surprising.

Do you think any PSVR games releasing this year will give Beat Saber a run for its money? Or will we have to wait until PSVR2 to find the next hit game? Let us know in the comments below!