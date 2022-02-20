Puzzling Places Gets Second Paid DLC On Quest And PSVR

Puzzling Places released its second variety pack “featuring cultural heritage objects from India, England, Nepal, and Poland.”

The stunning puzzle game is available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR headsets with photogrammetry-based puzzles paired up with ambient audio that provides a one-of-a-kind experience piecing together objects and places around the world. Puzzling Places launched with 16 puzzles, including the first variety pack, followed by the first paid downloadable content pack showcasing the Mars Desert Research Station.

You can check out the puzzles in the new Variety Pack Volume 2 in the trailer video embedded below:

Each of these paid DLCs for Puzzling Places is priced at $4.99 and we’ll be curious to see if developer Realities.io is able to speed up the cadence for release of new puzzle packs going forward. The game was originally born from an accident importing assets into Unity but, over time, the developers started focusing in on the idea of a 3D puzzle game, eventually taking it from SideQuest to App Lab to full store release on multiple platforms driven by Patreon supporters who helped the team hone in on exactly what people wanted.

