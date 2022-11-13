Meta Prices Quest 2 At $350 With Resident Evil 4 & Beat Saber For A Limited Time

Meta will bundle Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber with Quest 2 starting at $350 for a limited time.

The discount kicks off officially starting Black Friday, November 18, at “participating locations while supplies last.” The $350 price is for the 128GB base model Quest 2 headset while the 256GB model starts at $430.

Meta usually pushes major discounts around Black Friday to put as many of its VR headsets under Christmas trees as possible. 2022 is a little unusual because the headset’s base price jumped from $299 to $399 earlier this year as Meta started bundling Beat Saber with the device. So while this price for Quest 2 isn’t the lowest it’s ever been, the bundle does mean buyers can get two of the system’s biggest games bundled with their purchase for a limited time.

Meta says the bundle should be available in certain regions at meta.com or from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop Target, and Walmart, as well as other retailers in some countries where the headset is sold. The offer is said to be valid “on purchases of new specially marked Meta Quest 2 devices” with a code for Resident Evil 4 VR expiring on on 12/31/2023.

”Device must be activated by 01/31/23,” Meta’s terms say. “Offer must be redeemed within 14 days upon device activation. Additional content sold separately.”