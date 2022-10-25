Quest Halloween Sale Now Live: Discounts On Demeo, Resident Evil 4 & More

The Quest Store Halloween Sale is now live, offering discounts on Quest 2 games until the end of the month.

As you would expect, Meta announced that a load of Quest content is getting discounted in the store to celebrate everyone’s favorite spooky holiday. As has been the case with previous Quest Store sales, the discounts cover a mixture of single items, bundles of apps and rotating daily deals.

The Grave Decisions Pack includes After the Fall, The Room VR: A Dark Matter and Arizona Sunshine for a total of $69.99, roughly 37% off. Then there’s the Stayin’ Alive Pack, including Population: One and Onward, for a total of $43.99 (20% off) and the Think Fast Pack, including Pistol Whip, Thief Simulator VR and Superhot VR, for $48.99 (35% off).

There’s also the Vader Immortal Pack, which pops up in almost every sale, including all three episodes for $20.99, a discount of 30%. If you’ve already played through Vader Immortal but want more Star Wars VR, then the Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Pack includes the base game and the Last Call DLC for $24.99 – a 30% discount.

Lastly, the Classic Sports Pack includes The Thrill of the Fight, ForeVR Bowl and Golf+ for $38.99 – a 37% discount.

In terms of single item sales, there’s some decent bargains on offer, including:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for $27.99 (30% off)

for $27.99 (30% off) Myst for $17.99 (40% off)

for $17.99 (40% off) Waltz of the Wizard for $11.99 (40% off)

for $11.99 (40% off) Unplugged for $14.99 (40% off)

for $14.99 (40% off) Puzzling Places for $8.99 (40% off)

for $8.99 (40% off) Warplanes: WW1 Fighters for $12.99 (35% off)

for $12.99 (35% off) Resident Evil 4 for $31.99 (20% off)

for $31.99 (20% off) Zenith: The Last City for $20.99 (30% off)

for $20.99 (30% off) After the Fall for $27.99 (30% off)

for $27.99 (30% off) Demeo for $20.99 (30% off)

That’s just a small taster of the full list – you can check out the entire sale selection here. The sale launch also coincides with the release of Quest Pro today. Quest 2 content is compatible with Quest Pro, so it’s a good time to pick up some games if you plan on playing through some classics on Meta’s latest headset.

If you’re looking for spooky free content we’ve also got a write-up of the new Rec Room haunted house as well as some Halloween-themed VRChat worlds to visit.