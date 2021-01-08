Real VR Fishing Multiplayer Livestream: Relaxing In Quest 2

For today’s livestream we’re playing Real VR Fishing on Oculus Quest; I’ll be joined by Ian Hamilton! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Today, we’re playing Real VR Fishing on Oculus Quest 2, one of the most visually impressive games on the platform with a relaxing tone and wonderfully simple co-op multiplayer. Ian Hamilton from Upload will join me on our impromptu fishing trip around the world as we chat about the latest trends and games in VR and probably a bunch of random stuff too.

We’re going live with our Real VR Fishing livestream at about 12:45 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 while we try and check chat often.

Livestream: Relaxing in Real VR Fishing on Quest 2

