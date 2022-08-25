Resident Evil 8 Playable On PSVR 2 At Tokyo Game Show

Resident Evil 8 will be playable on PSVR 2 at the Tokyo Game Show next month.

Capcom revealed the VR version of Resident Evil 8 will be playable at the TGS on PlayStation VR2. A page on Capcom’s site (translated from Japanese) says a portion of Dimitrescu Castle from Resident Evil 8 will be playable on PSVR 2 at the Tokyo Game Show.

The show runs from September 15 to 18th.

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed PSVR 2 is scheduled for release in early 2023 and this announcement from Capcom indicates Sony is starting to get comfortable showing off the next generation PS5-powered VR headset. PSVR 2 features much higher resolution displays with HDR, wider field of view lenses, eye tracking, and new controllers with precise haptic feedback — and there’s even some haptic feedback in the headset itself which might be used for terrifying effects combined with a franchise like Resident Evil. Resident Evil 7 was one of the most memorable (and horrifying) experiences for the original PSVR headset, so the game’s follow up on new hardware may represent one of the headset’s most important titles.