Return To Castle Wolfenstein VR Livestream: New Oculus Quest Mod!

For today’s livestream we’re playing Return to Castle Wolfenstein in VR using a brand new Oculus Quest mod! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

There’s something special about replaying an older game in VR with updates visuals that just never gets old to me. Checking out DOOM on Oculus Quest was a real nostalgia trip and now getting to play Return to Castle Wolfenstein in VR with updated textures, one of the all-time classic FPS games on PC, is just really surreal. And not to mention an absolute blast! Check out our original story and 10-minutes of gameplay here.

Our Return to Castle Woflenstein VR livestream is planned to start at about 11:00 PM PT today and willb around an hour or so, give or take, depending partially on how long my small toddler child decides to behave. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll likely be streaming from a Pimax 5K+ using two Index controllers. I’m flying solo on this one.

Check out the Return to Castle Wolfenstein VR stream embedded right here and down below once live:

