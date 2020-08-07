Rocking Hero Livestream: Guitar Hero In VR With Index Controllers!

For today’s livestream we’re playing Rocking Hero, a VR music game inspired by the likes of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, exclusively developed for VR! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Ever since Rock Band VR I’ve been waiting for someone else to come along and take a proper swing at the genre. Using the physical guitar controller was a nice touch, and it’s compatible here as well, but something that can adapt to your motion controllers is even more appealing for accessibility and ease of use. As a result, Rocking Hero feels like it could be onto something here.

Our Rocking Hero VR livestream is planned to start at about 3:15 PM PT and will last for around an hour or so, give or take, depending partially on how long my small toddler child naps. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll likely be streaming from a Pimax 5K+ using two Index controllers. I’m flying solo on this one.

Check out the Rocking Hero VR stream embedded right here and down below once live:

