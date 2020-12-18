Watch: 6 Minutes Of Sam & Max This Time It’s Virtual Footage, Coming Today

Want to see more of Sam & Max in VR? We have good news – six minutes of new footage debuts on UploadVR later today.

For our final Winter Wrap-Up debut, we’ll be going in-depth with the dynamic duo’s first VR adventure. Sam & Max was announced earlier this year and is due out on headsets in 2021, though specific devices haven’t been announced yet. Developer Happy Giant has supplied plenty of footage for the game, which takes their usual puzzle-solving antics into a new dimension.

Thanks to Happy Giant for helping us close out the Winter Wrap-Up! We’re sure to see more from Sam & Max in the new year, so be on the lookout.

Upload’s Winter Wrap-Up event has been going on all week and includes first looks at The Wizards: Dark Times on Quest, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, Demeo, Unplugged and much more. We’ve also been in the studio, talking about our most anticipated games of 2021 and going over the biggest headlines of the year that was. We’ve got just one event left, and that’s the reveal of our full list of 2020 VR Award nominations. We’ll be back and live at 11am PT/4pm ET to reveal the categories in our virtual studio – don’t miss it! For now, check out the full schedule of everything we revealed below.

