Watch: Shadow Of Valhalla Is Like Blade & Sorcery… With Zombies, Exclusive Trailer Here

Blade & Sorcery-style combat and zombie survival combines this week in Shadow of Valhalla, and we’ve got an exclusive look.

This new VR horde game — which sprinkles in a little Norse mythology for good measure — is from developer Chicken Waffle and is launching in Early Access on August 20th. At the beginning of the game, you’re killed by a dragon, awakening in Valhalla at the call of Odin himself. You’re tasked with reaching Asgard by slashing your way through waves of the undead. Check out the trailer below.

As you can see, Shadow of Valhalla has players lopping off zombie heads in physics-driven melee combat, but there are also some spells to use too. Enemy waves get progressively harder and boss battles will also feature, meaning you’ll need to perfect your skills if you have any hope of obtaining glory. Chicken Waffle says its controls were inspired by Half-Life: Alyx, including a ‘Lasso Grab’ to snag items from far away.

This being a single-player campaign, there will be new worlds and environments to explore as you progress, and the developer is planning to add new magic powers and items as well as crafting options as the Early Access release progresses. Along with zombies, there will also be giant spiders and other types of enemies too.

Shadow of Valhalla will release on PC VR via SteamVR first, but there are also plans to bring it to PSVR in the future. Will you be checking the game out this week? Let us know in the comments below!