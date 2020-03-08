This Fan-Made Silent Hill 2 VR Concept Video Is Wickedly Well Done

Silent Hill 2 is widely regarded as one of the great horror videogames of all time. This fan-made concept trailer suggests it could be one of the best horror VR games, too.

The footage, made by David Post (who did an ace PS1 trailer for Death Stranding, too) reimagines some of Silent Hill 2’s most iconic moments in first-person and asks you to picture them in VR. There’s some bone-crunching combat with the game’s fleshy, horrific husks to start off with, an intriguing translation of one of the game’s puzzles into VR, too.

Most terrifying, though, is a chase sequence with Silent Hill 2’s unmistakable villain, Pyramid Head. He follows the player down a hall, seemingly gaining ground every time he dares to look back. It’s enough to get the blood pumping just a bit.

There’s a lot of great little touches in here, too, like a physical map and radio to hold.

Sadly this is probably the closest we’re going to get to a true Silent Hill game in VR any time soon. We had high hopes that the insanely scary-looking Silent Hills would support PSVR, but Konami canceled the game after falling out with Hideo Kojima. He went on to make Death Stranding, which also has a VR fan project to call its own.

That said, the company did remaster another PS2 classic, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, a while back. Perhaps there’s hope it could do the same here?

What would you want to see in a Silent Hill VR game? Drag your rusty meat cleaver over to the comments to let us know.