Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Previously Set For June 4th

Today in a tweet Sony announced the decision to postpone the PlayStation 5 reveal event that was previously scheduled for June 4th. Sony cites the need for “more important voices to be heard” at this time.

You can see the full message embedded below:

As of now there is now new date attached to the news, which means we will need to wait for an announcement about the rescheduled PlayStation 5 reveal event. Since the event is expected to be a livestream-only affair, it doesn’t have any physical limitations that would make rescheduling difficult.

We don’t know what to expect with this reveal event once it does happen, but common predictions usually involve details on what the PlayStation 5 looks like, specs, gameplay footage of upcoming games, and more. This was expected to be the big thing to replace Sony’s usual E3 presence, an event the company was planning to skip for the second year in a row.

Without a major focal point for the summer, most gaming news is trickling out gradually over the course of several months. For the second year in a row we’re hosting our own digital event: The UploadVR Showcase: Summer Edition. Last year it was E3 VR, but since E3 is canceled this year we adjusted the name. The event will include tons of new gameplay, unannounced games, exclusive interviews, and more.

In the meantime: what do you hope to find out at the PlayStation 5 event once it does happen? Do you have any big predictions or deep down desires? Let us know in the comments below!