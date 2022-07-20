Space Explorers Full Series From The ISS Now Available

Felix & Paul Studios completed the release of its Space Explorers: The ISS Experience series captured with the company’s industry-leading camera systems in outer space.

Part four of the series is available now in Space Explorers: The ISS Experience and completes the main run of one of the largest productions ever filmed in space. Space Explorers represents one of the most awe-inspiring experiences you can find in VR right now spread across four parts — Adapt (29 minutes), Advance (33 minutes), Unite (35) minutes and Expand (43 minutes). You’ll find incredible views inside and outside the International Space Station as Earth flies by, with up close moments of astronauts providing detailed looks into their lives in zero gravity. With part four in particular, you can see “a dynamic spacewalk and the arrival of the SpaceX Crew to the ISS” captured in “ultra high-resolution cinematic virtual reality.”

Felix & Paul Studios is known for its top tier capture technology that’s been used across a number of projects, including very memorable up-in-your-face Cirque Du Soleil performances. The studio isn’t done with space, however, as it prepares to livestream NASA’s upcoming Artemis I uncrewed deep space test flight into lunar orbit scheduled for the end of August. Fans of space exploration who have Meta headsets should be able to find that in a Horizon Worlds venue with a view “from the launch pad,” according to the studio, and it’ll be heading to physical immersive dome theaters as well.

The studio is also offering an immersive exhibit called The Infinite currently in the Tacoma-Seattle area with scenes from Space Explorers included. Tickets for the exhibit are priced around $28 apiece for an adult. The app Space Explorers app also lists an upcoming experience called Spacewalkers currently slated for fall release.