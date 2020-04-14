SpellPunk Is A Vibrant Magic-Dueling VR Game Coming This Month For PC VR

SpellPunk is a newly announced magic-dueling VR game with a bright, neon-tinted art style featuring vibrant magical effects and immersive hand-gesture gameplay that tasks players with drawing runes in the air to cast spells.

Incineration Productions is a new indie game studio established in 2018 and SpellPunk is set to be their first release and it’s coming exclusively to PC VR headsets via Steam and Viveport in Early Access on April 24th.

SpellPunk is a magical dueling game. In many ways, it looks and seems similar to both The Unspoken and Wands, except with a very heavy and specific focus on drawing particular runes in the air to cast spells at your enemy. There is no spellbook and no menu, you’ve just got to master your magic and use it to win in battle.

Notably, Penka Kouneva is in charge of the music, she is best known for her work as the composer on AAA games like Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, World of Warcraft: Legion, Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm, and Diablo III: Reaper of Souls. Her talents should help make SpellPunk feel even more distinct and magical than its already abstract and vibrant art style.

Rather than your typical fantasy sounds though, Kouneva is employing a more modern musical style with hip-hop and EDM tracks instead to mirror the Jet Set Radio-style cel-shaded aesthetic.

Check out these amazing screenshots to get a feel for the impressive art style:

You can get a glimpse of what the game is like in the reveal trailer up above and keep an eye out for our impressions of the game closer to its Early Access launch on April 24th on Steam and Viveport.