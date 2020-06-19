Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Debut Outlines Game Modes

EA just gave us our first look at gameplay of Star Wars: Squadrons, along with plenty of new details about its single and multiplayer modes.

The Squadrons debut on the EA Play today (seen below) gave us plenty of new information about the space dogfighting game. The single-player campaign, for example, sees players take on the roles of both Rebel and Imperial pilots. Different ships represent different classes. The Interceptor Class, for example, is represented by the A-Wing on the Rebels’ side, and the TIE Interceptor on the Imperial side.

Moving on to Squadrons’ staple feature, the multiplayer offerings, we saw two modes detailed. Dogfight Mode, for example, sees you going head-to-head with enemy ships in 5 vs 5 battles. Players can select their own loadouts, featuring items like Tractor Beams and more.

Squadrons’ biggest mode, though, is Fleet Battle. Again, five players on each side take part in bigger battles that roll out in stages. Each match starts with a dogfight before players lead an assault on different capital ships. It reminds us of the main modes in EA’s Battlefield series (or, to a lesser extent, the new Star Wars: Battlefront games).

Plus you’ll be able to customize your pilot and kit out your cockpit with cosmetic items.

As confirmed earlier this week, all of Star Wars: Squadrons will be playable on PSVR and PC VR headsets. EA says the game is ‘Oculus recommended‘ on PC, though. The game’s out on October 2nd and, like you, we’re very much looking forward to it. It’s actually not the only new Star Wars VR game headed our way this year, though.