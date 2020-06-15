Star Wars: Squadrons VR Support Confirmed

Star Wars: Squadrons VR support has been confirmed by publisher EA.

First teased last week after a leak, Star Wars: Squadrons is a new space dogfighting game set in the beloved franchise. It’s developed by EA Motive and is on the way to consoles and PCs later this year. Players climb into iconic ships from both the Rebel Alliance and Empire factions and take to the stars. VR support seemed like a natural fit for the title, especially considering EA released a special X-Wing VR Mission for Star Wars: Battlefront on PSVR a few years ago. It appears the game supports both PSVR and PC VR headsets though that’s not explicitly confirmed yet.

A trailer for the game showed plenty of space explosions. It has story-driven content and a multiplayer component.

“Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support,” the game’s website confirms.

Funnily enough, Star Wars: Squadrons was the name given to an ongoing VR fan project that also allowed players to fly familiar ships like X-Wings and TIE Fighters in VR. It’s not clear if that project remains in development after Squadrons’ reveal.

There are two sides to Star Wars when it comes to VR content, though. On the one hand, EA develops and publishes more traditional games like Squadrons. But Disney also runs an internal studio named ILMxLAB that specializes in immersive content production. The team’s already produced episodic series, Star Wars: Vader Immortal, for home headsets as well as Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire for The Void. Later this year it will also release Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge on Oculus platforms.

Star Wars: Squadrons arrives on October 2nd.

