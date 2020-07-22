New Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Info Coming Next Week

New information about the other Star Wars VR game coming this year will be revealed next week.

Developer ILMxLAB confirmed that it will reveal the first story details for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge on July 28th. Exactly how these details will be revealed remains unclear; will this be a simple blog update or might we finally get our first glimpse of the game outside of concept art. There was some new art in the tweet announcing the news, though, which you can see below.

Take a seat. Get the first story details of #StarWarsTales from the Galaxy’s Edge on July 28. Concept artwork by Stephen Todd. pic.twitter.com/BzNn05CSh4 — ILMxLAB (@ILMxLAB) July 21, 2020

Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is coming to Oculus later this year, though neither ILMxLAB nor Facebook has confirmed if that means Rift, Quest or both. The app is being developed by the team behind the Star Wars: Vader Immortal series (which is on its way to PSVR). As the name suggests, it somehow ties into the Galaxy’s Edge attraction that recently debuted at Disney parks. In its announcement post, the team noted that it’s looking to integrate some more game-driven ideas into the experiences, whereas Vader Immortal was much more story-focused.

Of course, it’s not the only Star Wars VR game on the way this year. In fact, it’s been a bit overshadowed by the news that Star Wars: Squadrons, EA’s new multiplayer flight combat game, which will also support VR devices when it launches this October.

What are you hoping to see out of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge? Let us know in the comments below!