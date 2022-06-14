Supernatural Launching Monthly Artist Series Starting With Katy Perry

Supernatural is launching a new series of workouts themed around music from a new artist each month, starting with Katy Perry this June.

The Katy Perry series begins on June 27 and will include two separate workouts, one centered around boxing and the other around cardio with squats, twists and lunges. The workouts, each roughly 20 minutes in length, are led by Coach Leanne Pedante and Coach Raneir Pollard and will be set to a curated playlist of Perry’s hits.

The boxing playlist includes Hot N Cold, Smile, I Kissed A Girl, When I’m Gone, The One That Got Away and Roar — you can listen to the selection here on Spotify. The cardio/flow playlist includes When I’m Gone, Teenage Dream, Dark Horse, E.T., California Gurls and Unconditionally — Spotify playlist here.

The Katy Perry series is just the beginning — Supernatural will feature a new artist each month for the rest of the year with curated workouts led by coaches and set to the music of said artist.

July will feature Imagine Dragons, August will be The Weeknd and September will bring Swedish House Mafia into the fold. The year will be rounded out with Kid Cudi in October, Coldplay in November and Lady Gaga in December. Overall, it’s an impressive selection of music and highlights the depth of Supernatural’s music catalog.

Around a year ago, we spoke with Supernatural Head of Fitness and Coach Leanne Pedante about exercise in VR and her experience with Supernatural — you can check that out here.

The Katy Perry series is available from June 27 for Supernatural.