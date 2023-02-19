WATCH: First Gameplay From The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR On PSVR 2

A new gameplay walkthrough video posted to the PlayStation YouTube channel gives us our first proper look at The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an upcoming horror-themed rollercoaster shooter for PlayStation VR2.

The video reveals a bunch of new details, including a first look at some of the game’s key mechanics. As previously revealed, Switchback VR will use eye tracking to introduce an enemy that only moves when you blink, à la Weeping Angels from Doctor Who. However, Supermassive Games swap out angels for creepy mannequins in Switchback instead, which you can glimpse in the video above.

Game Director Alejandro Arque Gallardo also gave a bit more context on the narrative premise of Switchback VR. He revealed that the game starts on a New York-bound train at night that quickly descends into chaos – everything goes dark until you see a far-off light, like the light at the end of a tunnel.

It appears that you’ve been in a train accident, but Gallardo says that while you wait for help to arrive, you’ll endure nightmares featuring various horror scenarios set around a rollercoaster track. You’ll solve environmental puzzles and use weapons to fend off enemies as you trundle through a bunch of terrifying scenes, unsure of what’s real and what’s not. It sounds like an amazing concept for a horror game and the footage shown in the video looks fantastic as well.

Switchback VR is a spin-off of Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series of flatscreen horror games, available on consoles and PC. Now one our most anticipated PSVR 2 games, this VR entry was originally set to release on PSVR 2 at launch but was recently delayed by three weeks until March 16.