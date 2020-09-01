The Line Wins Emmy Award For Innovation In Interactive Programming

Brazilian VR developers ARVORE won a juried Emmy Award for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming for its immersive VR narrative The Line, which released earlier this year.

The Line is available on Oculus Quest and remains one of the best immersive narrative experiences available on the headset. It’s only about 15 minutes in length and supports hand tracking. The story set in a scale model of 1940s São Paulo follows Pedro, a miniature doll and newspaper delivery man. He runs the same route around the model every day, leaving a flower outside the house of Rosa, the girl he loves, each time. It’s a charming little tale with a beautiful amount of detail in the models.

“I am at a loss for words on how to describe what it is like for all of the hard work that our amazing team put into ‘The Line’ to be recognized with such a prestigious award as a Primetime Emmy,” said Ricardo Justus, CEO of ARVORE, in a prepared statement. “To receive this recognition, particularly in an innovation category, is truly an incredible achievement for us, which validates our dedication and our vision for the future of immersive technologies as a storytelling medium.”

The Line’s Emmy award is part of a juried category, which means entrants are screened and the winner selected by a panel of professionals. It is also the first Emmy award won by a Brazilian company.

The full Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place later this month, where we expect to find out who won in the two other categories featuring VR nominees.

The Line is available on Oculus Quest as well as on Steam for $4.99.

Update: Added Steam link after initial publication.