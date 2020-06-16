Upload VR Showcase 2020 Interview Schedule

Wow, what a show that was! We have just wrapped up this year’s Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition with some incredible reveals such as Area Man Lives, Trover Saves The Universe, and not to forget a surprise appearence from Norman Reedus (just a friend of mine, no biggie).

However, the day is still young! We have nine exclusive interviews with developers on games featured in the showcase which will premiere on YouTube throughout the day.

11am PT: Blaston with Tommy Palm from Resolution Games

We speak to Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, about the studio’s upcoming 1v1 duelling game, Blaston. You may recognise the studio from our E3 VR Showcase from last year when Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! featured.

11:30am PT: Saints & Sinners with Marcie Phillips from Skydance Interactive

Marcie from Skydance Interactive joins David in our Upload VR Studio to talk about The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Meatgrinder Update. Yes, it’s an incredibly gruesome name for an utterly awesome game, we agree.

12pm PT: Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife with Andreas Juliusson from Fast Travel Games

Andreas from Fast Travel Games gives us deeper insight into the full-on VR horror, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Fast Travel Games has taken a leap in the opposite direction after its cutesy last title, The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets!

12:30pm PT: Vertigo Remastered with Zach Tsiakalis-Brown from Zulubo Productions

Zach may only be 19, but don’t let that fool you – he’s already created a VR game, worked for Valve, and is now releasing Vertigo Remastered! Catch our interview with him above.

1pm PT: Star Shaman with Yann Suquet & Olivier Piasentin from Ikimasho Games

Ikimasho Games is an all-new studio that revealed its upcoming title, Star Shaman. Yann and Olivier tell us more about their planet-hopping, funky VR game.

1:30pm: Vacation Simulator with Devin Reimer & Andrew Eiche from Olwchemy Labs

Ian sits down with Devin and Andrew from Owlchemy Labs to talk about Vacation Simulator: Back To Job.

2pm PT: Operencia with Chris Baker from Zen Studios

Harry sits with Chris Baker (no relation) of Zen Studios to talk about Operencia, including its origin which may surprise you.

2:30pm: Pistol Whip with Antony Stevens from Cloudhead Games

Antony from Cloudhead Games breaks down each of the three tasty Pistol Whip announcements made in the Upload VR Showcase.

3pm PT: Solaris: Offworld Combat with Damoun Shabestari from First Contact Entertainment

Damoun spills the beans on everything Solaris: Offworld Combat! We debuted this game last year at our E3 VR Showcase, and we’re proud to be giving you first gameplay this year, too.

