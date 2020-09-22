Virtua Sonic Fan-Game Livestream: Gotta Go Fast In VR!

For today’s livestream we’re playing Virtua Sonic, a fan-made Sonic VR game for PC headsets! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Sometimes you just gotta go fast. Sonic knows that and that makes Sonic a pretty cool dude. Now, with the power of virtual reality and the sheer will and dedication of fan modders that sacrifice hours of work just so others can have fun, I too can go fast by playing Virtua Sonic VR!

You can read more about the fan-game right here in our original Virtua Sonic coverage from back in June and download it for yourself, for free, right here if you have a capable gaming PC and PC VR headset.

Our Virtua Sonic livestream is planned to start at about 12:00 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be streaming from an Oculus Rift S with two touch controllers. I’m flying solo on this one, pinning chat behind me to check periodically.

Check out the Virtua Sonic VR stream embedded right here and down below once live:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!