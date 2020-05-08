VR Summer Showcase, New Quest Rumours, PSVR News & Win Saints & Sinners! – VRecap

It was hard keeping up with all the announcements this week, but don’t worry – we’ve got your VR news roundup one post! Here’s your weekly VRecap.

News

We’ve announced this year’s replacement for the E3 VR Showcase – The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th! Just like last year, we’ll be debuting new games, gameplay & VR announcements as the #1 VR Press Conference this Summer. Not only will we be airing on our YouTube, we’ll also be featuring on IGN’s Summer of Gaming! Plenty more news to come in the coming month.

Reports surfaced this week of Facebook’s plans for a lighter and overall better Oculus Quest, the main nugget of info being a higher refresh rate. This means the new Oculus Quest could show more solid and realistic objects and movements! We can’t wait for official announcements.

PSVR fans had a massive week in announcements, including: a patent showing potential face tracking for the next PSVR, Gorn and Pixel Ripped 1995 release dates, and the announcement of Vader Immortal coming to the platform! Budget Cuts, however, has been set back again for a couple more months.

Releases

As for releases this week, you can now enjoy: Saints & Sinners on PSVR, Felix & Paul’s entire 360 video library on Quest, Echo VR Beta on Quest & the VR Fitness Bundle on PC VR!

Giveaway

We’ve got three The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR codes for North America! Enter below for a chance to win one of them. Good luck!

GIVEAWAY: Win A Free Copy Of TWD: Saints & Sinners on PSVR! (North America Only)



Other Stories

There were many other big stories this week that didn’t make it into the VRecap, so we’ve got them all here for you:

And that’s all from us! Stay safe, and make sure to subscribe and follow us on YouTube, Twitter & Facebook for the latest breaking news in VR.