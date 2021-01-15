Walkabout Mini Golf VR Multiplayer Livestream: Chilling and Chatting

For today’s livestream we’re playing Walkabout Mini Golf VR on Oculus Quest; I’ll be joined by Ian Hamilton! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Today, we’re playing Walkabout Mini Golf VR, one of the most popular multiplayer mini golf games in VR right now. It’s a simple and accessible game, but it’s a ton of fun to play with friends and should be a great game to just hang out and enjoy for a bit before the weekend gets started. We’ll let viewers join us as well if it’s a simple process to get people into the game.

We’re going live with our Walkabout Mini Golf VR livestream at about 1:15 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 while we try and check chat as often as we’re able.

Livestream: Walkabout Mini Golf VR Multiplayer

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!