Watch: 7 Minutes Of Warhammer Tempestfall PC VR Gameplay Debuts

Carbon Studio has revealed over seven minutes of new Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall gameplay ahead of its launch next week.

The video, seen below, is taken from the PC VR version of the game that releases on November 17. An Oculus Quest version will be launching later down the line, too. This is the Warhammer game set in one of the more supernatural sides of the universe and isn’t to be confused with last years’ Warhammer 40,000 VR game, Battle Sister.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Gameplay

This gives us our closest look at the game yet, including the magical combat in which players can swing a sword to launch magical attacks or engage in melee combat. You’ll also have a staff in your other hand for more possibilities.

Following a combat section with the Nighthaunt, the video moves into a more exploration-based clip that shows some of the game’s navigation before rounding out with more action clips. It definitely looks like Tempestfall is another graphically-rich adventure from Carbon, which is best known for its work on The Wizards series.

Still, it’s tough to tell exactly how the game will play based on a video alone, but we’ll be able to tell you more about that at launch next week. Are you going to be picking up Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall? Let us know in the comments below!