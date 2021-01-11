Watch: Brilliant VR Movie Battlescar Hits Quest, SteamVR This Week

The excellent VR movie, Battlescar, is finally arriving on Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets this week, and we’ve got a new trailer.

The piece launches on January 14th and there’s a new trailer below.

Battlescar VR Trailer

Battlescar tells the story of Lupe, a young girl thrust into the 1970’s New York punk scene when she meets a new friend named Debbie. Split across three parts the film follows the pair’s misadventures as they form their own band and try to make a name for themselves.

Running around 30 minutes, Battlescar doesn’t have much in the way of interactivity but feels constantly fresh and invigorating to watch. Directors Martín Allais and Nico Casavecchia keep the viewers on their toes by constantly changing the dynamics of the story and the way it’s delivered, resulting in an erratic and electrifying watch.

The film is funded by Arte France and Oculus, and produced by a range of studios including Atlas V. It’s actually been three years since the piece debuted at Sundance Film Festival in early 2018, but this will be the first time anyone can download it to watch for themselves.

Battlescar kicks off another year in VR film with plenty more releases on the way. Baobab Studios’ Baba Yaga is also arriving as a Quest exclusive in the near future and more films are set to debut at Sundance 2021 in just a few weeks’ time.

The film’s already listed on both the Oculus Store and SteamVR. Will you be checking out Battlescar later this week? Let us know in the comments below!