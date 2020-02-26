Watch UploadVR Play Firewall Zero Hour Tonight Live With Devs And Kinda Funny!

For today’s livestream we’re playing the hardcore tactical first-person shooter, Firewall Zero Hour, with the developers from First Contact Entertainment and our friends over at Kinda Funny! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Firewall Zero Hour is one of the only VR games that has sustained a large chunk of its popularity over a year after its initial release. It’s a hardcore tactical squad-based FPS that pits two teams of four against one another in a battle to either capture or defend an important laptop. We reviewed the game highly at release and have continued to cover its ongoing updates ever since.

If you’ve got PS+ you can download Firewall Zero Hour 100% for free this month, until next Tuesday, and you get to keep it as long as you’re subscribed!

The stream is planned to start at about 6:00PM PT and will last for about an hour or so. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll actually be joined by the developers themselves as well as our friends over at Kinda Funny, such as Greg Miller. We’ll be playing in live, open lobbies so if you want to come across us meet us on the battlefield, just join up in a public match and maybe we’ll run into you:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely.