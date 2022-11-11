Xtadium Brings Sports Co-Watching To Quest

Xtadium is a new app for the Quest platform that lets you and your friends watch sports together in VR.

The service launched in the United States this week on the Quest platform. The app from YBVR promises a mixture of “up to 8K” 180-degree and 2D video content with statistical overlays you can toggle on or off as well as solo watching or viewing with friends. 180-degree content available through the app at launch includes:

45-minute cuts of NASCAR Cup Series races

Two UFC Fight Pass events, LFA 141 and LFA 144

Live and VOD singles and doubles matches from the All American Cup – Team Tennis Tournament

Fight cards and highlights from ONE Championship

Archival footage from EuroLeague basketball

Xtadium promises more content in the future including pay-per-view events and “subscription-only content via authentication from their favorite leagues and networks.”

Streaming physical sporting events to VR headsets is a challenging task both technically and commercially. Apple acquired one of the leaders in this field, NextVR, back in 2020. NextVR had significant layoffs in 2019 after doing a lot of work to develop best practices for camera placements, content partnerships, and streaming technology. We’ll be curious to check out Xtadium’s offering to see how it stacks up after a couple more years of progress in cameras and streaming tech.