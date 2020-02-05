Zero Caliber VR FPS Livestream: Realistic Military Shooter

For today’s livestream we’re going to dive into the slick and realistic VR FPS, Zero Caliber. It’s a modern military focused FPS with solo gameplay across various maps, in addition to co-op and forthcoming PvP modes. If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Miss me? I haven’t streamed in almost two months but we’re getting back to it now!

Today we’re diving into the realistic military shooter, Zero Caliber! It uses a bunch of different guns across various maps to pit you against waves of enemies. There is co-op as well, which you can watch here if you’d like, but today we’re focusing on single player as we check out new maps and content. It’s been a while since we’ve played!

Bear with me, I haven’t played this game in like a year. The stream is planned to start at about 1:30PM PT and will last for about two hours. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and Harry will join me via Discord to help out with chat. You can see the full stream embedded via YouTube right here down below once it’s up, or find it here on this page:

